BRIEF-Progress Software reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

June 28 (Reuters) - Progress Software Corp:

* Progress reports 2017 fiscal second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $93.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 gaap revenue $390 million - $395 million

* Sees FY 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share $0.66 - $0.73

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap revenue $391 million - $396 million

* Progress Software Corp - sees FY gaap adjusted free cash flow $86 million- $91 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share $1.73 - $1.78

* Progress Software Corp - sees FY non gaap adjusted free cash flow $100 million - $105 million

* Sees Q3 2017 gaap revenue and non-gaap revenue $93 million - $96 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share $0.17 - $0.19

* FY 2017 revenue view $392.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share $0.41 - $0.43

* Q3 revenue view $97.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.42