Nov 2 (Reuters) - PROGRESS WERK OBERKIRCH AG:

* ‍COMPANY CONFIDENT THAT 2017 FULL-YEAR FORECAST IS SECURED​

* ‍GROUP REVENUE IN Q3 INCREASED TO EUR 112.9 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 100.5 MILLION)​

* ‍Q3 TOTAL OUTPUT ROSE TO EUR 118.9 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 105.3 MILLION)​

* Q3 ‍EBIT INCLUDING CURRENCY EFFECTS TOTALED EUR 5.8 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 6.0 MILLION)​

* Q3 ‍NET INCOME FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.3 MILLION (P/Y: EUR 3.6 MILLION)​