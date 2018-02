Feb 22 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc:

* PROLOGIS BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES 9 PERCENT INCREASE IN QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

* PROLOGIS INC - TO RAISE COMPANY'S ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND LEVEL BY 9 PERCENT TO $1.92 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK