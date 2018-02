BRIEF-Prometic Announces Realignment Of Its Clinical Program Priorities For 2018

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* PROMETIC ANNOUNCES REALIGNMENT OF ITS CLINICAL PROGRAM PRIORITIES FOR 2018

* PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES - AS PART OF REALIGNMENT, CO TERMINATED PBI-4050 CLINICAL TRIAL IN CYSTIC FIBROSIS RELATED DIABETES

* PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC - AS PART OF REALIGNMENT, CO IS EVALUATING NEED TO CONTINUE OTHER ON-GOING CLINICAL PROGRAMS WITH PBI-4050

* PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES-EVALUATING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY REGARDING FOLLOW-ON COMPOUNDS WHICH SHARE SAME UNIQUE MECHANISM OF ACTION WITH PBI-4050