BRIEF-Prometic Life Sciences says ‍executed joint venture agreements with affiliates of Shenzhen Royal Asset Management​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic Life Sciences - ‍executed agreements in relation to previously announced joint venture with affiliates of Shenzhen Royal Asset Management​

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc says SRAM's initial funding of $33 million is earmarked for clinical development of product

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍Prometic Chinaco is to receive royalties for net sales of products from sub-licensees​

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍Prometic Chinaco controls bulk manufacturing of products which it will exclusively supply to sub-licensees in China​

* Prometic Life Sciences - co is licensing development, manufacturing, commercialization rights for PBI-4050, PBI-4547 and PBI-4425 for Chinese market​