BRIEF-Prometic reports positive clinical data from ongoing PBI-4050 study in Alström Syndrome patients

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - clinical study has now enrolled 12 subjects
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - DSMB and MHRA have allowed for 2 successive extensions of duration of treatment
* Prometic Life Sciences - duration of treatment extended from original 24 weeks for additional 36 weeks, and then once more for further 12 weeks
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - sustained safety observed over 48 weeks of treatment