BRIEF-Prometic reports positive clinical data from ongoing PBI-4050 study in Alström Syndrome patients
September 19, 2017 / 10:46 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Prometic reports positive clinical data from ongoing PBI-4050 study in Alström Syndrome patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍clinical study has now enrolled 12 subjects​

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍DSMB and MHRA have allowed for 2 successive extensions of duration of treatment​

* Prometic Life Sciences - ‍duration of treatment extended from original 24 weeks for additional 36 weeks, and then once more for further 12 weeks​

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍sustained safety observed over 48 weeks of treatment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

