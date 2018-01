BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences Product Candidate For Alzheimer's Disease Shows Potential For Improved Therapeutic Potency

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Promis Neurosciences Inc:

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR ALZHEIMER‘S DISEASE SHOWS POTENTIAL FOR IMPROVED THERAPEUTIC POTENCY VERSUS OTHER AMYLOID BETA-DIRECTED ANTIBODIES

* PROMIS - ‍IN COMPARISON TO ADUCANUMAB, PMN310 SHOWED SIGNIFICANTLY GREATER BINDING TO BRAIN MATERIAL FROM AD PATIENTS WITH TOXIC AΒ OLIGOMERS​

* PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC - "‍AFFINITY MATURATION OF PMN310 IS ONGOING AND MAY RESULT IN AN EVEN GREATER ADVANTAGE WITH PMN310"​