Feb 12 (Reuters) - Promotion And Development Ltd:

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP TURNOVER 285.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 290.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* HY GROUP BEFORE TAXATION 81.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 145.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.00 RUPEES PER SHARE PAYABLE ON OR ABOUT FEB, 152018 (DEC 2016: MRE0.75). Source: bit.ly/2EnbfQf Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)