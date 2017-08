July 17 (Reuters) - Properties Investment:

* Announces handover of 76 townhouses in stage 1 of its Green Community Dubai Investments Park (DIP)

* Says stage 2 is expected to be handed over by October 2017; stage 3 is expected to be completed by end of 2017

* Says working on expanding market shopping arcade next to Green Community DIP, additional 200 retail units will be developed as part of expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )