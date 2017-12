Dec 18 (Reuters) - Propertylink Group:

* ‍ESTABLISHES A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH PARTNERS GROUP AND UPGRADES FY2018 DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS GUIDANCE​

* INVEST 15% OF TOTAL EQUITY IN NEW VENTURE WITH PARTNERS GROUP

* ‍UPGRADES FY2018 DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO 9.0 CENTS PER SECURITY, DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE OF 7.3 CENTS PER SECURITY​