Feb 13 (Reuters) - Propertylink Group:

* HY ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $72.6 MILLION, UP 145.1 PERCENT​

* ‍INTERIM DISTRIBUTION OF 3.6 CENTS PER STAPLED SECURITY​

* HY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $101.5 MILLION, UP 48.8 PERCENT

* ‍DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER SECURITY FOR FY18 WILL BE 9.0 CENTS​

* DISTRIBUTION PER SECURITY FOR FY18 WILL TOTAL 7.3 CENTS