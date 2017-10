Oct 4 (Reuters) - Propertylink Group:

* ‍Notes substantial shareholder notice lodged by ESR Pte. Ltd​

* Notes that ESR has indicated it intends to keep its options open in relation to its investment in PLG

* Co is not currently aware of ESR’s intentions in relation to substantial shareholding in PLG

* ‍Is open to discussions to determine if any strategic initiatives proposed would be in best interests of PLG securityholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: