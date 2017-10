Sept 25 (Reuters) - Propertylink Group

* Propertylink rejects centuria proposal

* Received unsolicited, indicative, conditional & non-binding proposal from centuria capital group & centuria property funds no. 2 limited​

* Board has unanimously rejected indicative proposal

* Deal to acquire 100% of outstanding securities in propertylink by way of propertylink schemes of arrangement​