Sept 25 (Reuters) - ProPetro Holding Corp

* ProPetro Holding Corp - ‍announced accelerated deployment of its new build hydraulic fracturing fleet​

* ProPetro Holding Corp - ‍company anticipates exiting Q3 2017 with total active capacity of 645,000 HHP and ending year with 690,000 HHP​

* ProPetro holding Corp - ‍ Hydraulic fracturing fleet is now expected to be deployed in middle of Q4 2017​