Dec 8 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group:

* TERMINATION OF THE PROPOSED MERGER IN MALTA

* ‍TERMINATION OF PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE MALTA AND MELITA

* IT HAS NOW BECOME CLEAR THAT THE PARTIES ARE UNABLE TO SATISFY THE MALTESE COMPETITION AUTHORITY‘S (MCCAA) REQUIREMENTS Further company coverage: <VOD.L] (London Newsroom)