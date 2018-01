Jan 8 (Reuters) - Galapagos Nv:

* PROQR AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESEARCH COLLABORATION ON FIBROSIS TARGETS USING PROQR’S AXIOMER® TECHNOLOGY

* PROQR THERAPEUTICS - UNDER AGREEMENT, TWO COMPANIES WILL WORK TOGETHER TO DISCOVER NOVEL AXIOMER EONS AGAINST FIBROSIS TARGETS SELECTED BY GALAPAGOS

* PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV- TARGETS THAT WILL BE PURSUED IN COLLABORATION AND FINANCIAL DETAILS ABOUT COLLABORATION ARE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: