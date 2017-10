Sept 19 (Reuters) - ProQR Therapeutics NV

* ProQR receives orphan drug designation from FDA for drug candidate QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and will present data at two scientific conferences

* ProQR Therapeutics NV - first-in-human clinical trial of QR-313 will be initiated in 2018

* ProQR Therapeutics NV - clinical data from QR-313 program will also be available in 2018