Feb 28 (Reuters) - Proqr Therapeutics Nv:

* PROQR ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV - ‍CASH OF EUR 48.0 MILLION AT YEAR-END EXPECTED TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH ANTICIPATED CLINICAL DATA READOUTS IN 3 DIFFERENT PROGRAMS​

* PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍ EUR 0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: