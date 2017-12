Dec 28 (Reuters) - Prosper One International Holdings Co Ltd :

* HY REVENUE HK$139.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$149.7 MILLION

* HY ‍LOSS AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO HK$8.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$5.5 MILLION

* AS FRANCHISE LICENCES OF TWO SINGLE BRANDS WILL EXPIRE IN 2018, SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN REVENUE EXPECTED