Feb 9 (Reuters) - Prosten Health Holdings Ltd:

* POON YAN WAI WILL CEASE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

* XU ZHIGANG HAS BEEN RE-DESIGNATED FROM AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* ‍ZHANG CHUNHUA AND ZHANG CHUNPIN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS​

* ‍XU ZHIGANG HAS RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN​

* CHAN KOON FAT APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: