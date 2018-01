Jan 2 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc:

* PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL OF OPRX-106 IN PATIENTS WITH ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS - ‍TREATMENT WAS WELL TOLERATED AND MAJORITY OF ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN MILD TO MODERATE AND TRANSIENT IN NATURE IN STUDY​

* PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS TO REPORT FULL RESULTS FROM PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL OF OPRX-106 BY END OF Q1 2018