Feb 1 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring Asa:

* ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX TOTALED TO NOK 136,2 MILLION FOR QUARTER​

* SAYS GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM INCREASED WITH 21,1% IN 2017 AND 37,7% IN QUARTER

* ‍SEES NET COMBINED RATIO FOR 2018 BETWEEN 92 PERCENT TO 94 PERCENT​