Jan 23 (Reuters) - PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA:

* \, EXPECTED 20% GROWTH IN 2018

* COMPANY EXPECTS A TOTAL PREMIUM GROWTH OF 20% IN 2018, INCLUDING A POSITIVE CURRENCY EFFECT

* Q4 GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN AMOUNTED TO MNOK 540, AN INCREASE OF 38% COMPARED WITH Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)