FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Protector ForsikringQ2 operating profit NOK 169.5 mln
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 6:07 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Protector ForsikringQ2 operating profit NOK 169.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Protector ForsikringAsa

* Protector Forsikring ASA says delivers an operating profit of NOK 169.5 million in Q2 of 2017

* Maintains guiding for 2016 with 20% premium growth and a combined ratio of 92%

* Qtrly gross premiums written MNOK 890.5, up 23.4% from MNOK 721.8

* Protector Forsikring ASA says gross combined ratio for quarter totals to 143,6% driven by dramatic fire in uk

* Protector Forsikring ASA says net combined ratio is strengthened from 93,7% in q2 2016 to 90,7% in q2 2017 despite Grenfell tower accident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.