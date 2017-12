BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics Announces Positive Clinical Results From Cystic FibrosisStudies

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FROM STUDIES OF PTI-428, PTI-801 AND PTI-808 IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS AND PATIENTS WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC - 28-DAY STUDY CONTINUES TO CONFIRM SAFETY PROFILE OF PTI-428 IN THAT IT WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC - PTI-808 WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC - RESULTS OF PTI-428 MEET EFFICACY ENDPOINT IN 28-DAY STUDY IN CF PATIENTS ON BACKGROUND ORKAMBI