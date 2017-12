Dec 21 (Reuters) - Proton Power Systems Plc:

* ‍ACHIM LOECHER RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN AND COMPANY SECRETARY TO PURSUE NEW CHALLENGES OUTSIDE PROTON GROUP​

* ‍HELMUT GIERSE IS APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​