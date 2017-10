July 31 (Reuters) - PROVEXIS PLC:

* PROVEXIS PLC - ANNOUNCED ON 28 JULY 2017 LAUNCH OF A SECOND SUBSCRIPTION TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY £240,000 AT 0.50 PENCE PER NEW ORDINARY SHARE

* PROVEXIS PLC - GROSS PROCEEDS OF SECOND SUBSCRIPTION WERE £322,100