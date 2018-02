Feb 27 (Reuters) - Providence Gold Mines Inc:

* PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES ARRANGES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC - ARRANGED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO $1.2 MILLION THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 8 MILLION UNITS AT $0.15 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)