BRIEF-Provident Financial Sees CCD FY Pre-Exceptional Loss Of About 120 Mln Pounds

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc:

* CCD IS EXPECTED TO REPORT A FY PRE-EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF C.£120M WHICH IS AT UPPER END OF GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN AUGUST 2017

* TRADING STATEMENT

* VANQUIS BANK AND MONEYBARN HAVE BOTH TRADED SATISFACTORILY THROUGH FINAL QUARTER OF YEAR

* VANQUIS BANK AND MONEYBARN HAVE BOTH COMMENCED DIALOGUE WITH FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA)

* HOME CREDIT BUSINESS IS ANNOUNCING A PROPOSED RATIONALISATION OF ITS CENTRAL SUPPORT FUNCTIONS WHICH IS SUBJECT TO WORKFORCE CONSULTATION