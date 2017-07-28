FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
#Financials
July 28, 2017

BRIEF-Provident Financial Services reports Q2 earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Services Inc -

* Provident Financial Services Inc announces second quarter earnings and declares increased quarterly cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Provident Financial Services - for 3 months ended june 30, 2017, net interest income increased $5.2 million to $69.1 million, from $63.9 million for same period in 2016

* Provident Financial Services Inc - board of directors declared an increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

