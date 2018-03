March 7 (Reuters) - PROXIMUS NV:

* ACQUIRES EUR 400 MILLION LOAN FROM THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK FOR THE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS FIXED NETWORK‍​

* FUNDING TO SUPPORT PROXIMUS IN THE ACCELERATING DEPLOYMENT OF A GIGABIT NETWORK

* IN THE FRAMEWORK OF ITS PROJECT, PROXIMUS WANTS TO INVEST EUR 3 BILLION OVER 10 YEARS TO ACCELERATE THE ROLL-OUT OF FIBER IN BELGIUM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)