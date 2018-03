BRIEF-Proximus Q4 Revenues Down At 1.48‍​ Billion Euros

March 2 (Reuters) - PROXIMUS NV:

* STABLE TOTAL DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 1.50 PER SHARE OVER THE RESULT OF 2017

* 2018 OUTLOOK: DOMESTIC UNDERLYING REVENUE NEARLY STABLE

* Q4 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 137 MILLION VERSUS EUR 125 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* 2018 OUTLOOK: CAPEX AROUND EUR 1 BILLION EXCLUDING. SPECTRUM CAPEX

* Q4 OPERATING INCOME EUR 185 MILLION VERSUS EUR 210 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY FREE CASH FLOW EUR 511 MILLION VERSUS EUR 559 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUES EUR 1.48‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.47 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* PROXIMUS IS WELL PLACED TO DELIVER UPON ITS ANNOUNCED COST REDUCTION PLAN, TARGETING A EUR 150 MILLION NET REDUCTION IN EXPENSES BY 2019, IN COMPARISON WITH 2015