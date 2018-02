Feb 20 (Reuters) - PRS Reit Plc:

* RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £250 MILLION PURSUANT TO PLACING OF 243.9 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.01 EACH IN CO AT PRICE OF 102.5 PENCE PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)