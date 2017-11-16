FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Prudential CEO says no decision on UK annuity book yet; eyes U.S. M&A
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 16, 2017 / 8:46 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Prudential CEO says no decision on UK annuity book yet; eyes U.S. M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Prudential

* CEO Mike Wells says Asia ‘in some ways ours to lose’; need to get better in health and protection.

* Says still looking at bolt-on U.S. deals, yet to see one at the right price.

* Says still looking at external options for UK annuity business, no decision yet.

* Says excess capital from sale of UK annuity book would be returned to shareholders.

* CFO Mark Fitzpatrick says Asia growth broad-based, high quality; UK asset management wholesale inflows at record 9-month level.

* Says confident can grow dividend by 5 percent a year, “even under stress”. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.