FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Prudential combines M&G and UK & Europe divisions, H1 profit up 5 pct
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
August 10, 2017 / 8:43 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Prudential combines M&G and UK & Europe divisions, H1 profit up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc

* Prudential plc - hy17 results - business review

* Group ifrs operating profit 1 of £2,358 million, up 5 per cent

* Asia new business profit 5 of £1,092 million, up 18 per cent

* Ifrs operating profit 1 of £953 million, up 16 per cent

* Asia ifrs operating profit 1 of £953 million, up 16 per cent

* Us life insurance ifrs operating profit 1 of £1,079 million, up 7 per cent

* Uk life retail ape sales of £721 million, up 22 per cent

* Prufund sales up 29 per cent to £564 million

* m&g first half external asset management net inflows of £7.2 billion

* m&g and prudential uk & europe to be combined to create a leading savings and investments provider

* 2017 first interim dividend of 14.50 pence per share, up 12 per cent

* Combining m&g and prudential uk & europe will allow us to better leverage our considerable scale and capabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.