BRIEF-Prudential combines M&G and UK & Europe divisions, H1 profit up 5 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc

* Prudential plc - hy17 results - business review

* Group ifrs operating profit 1 of £2,358 million, up 5 per cent

* Asia new business profit 5 of £1,092 million, up 18 per cent

* Ifrs operating profit 1 of £953 million, up 16 per cent

* Asia ifrs operating profit 1 of £953 million, up 16 per cent

* Us life insurance ifrs operating profit 1 of £1,079 million, up 7 per cent

* Uk life retail ape sales of £721 million, up 22 per cent

* Prufund sales up 29 per cent to £564 million

* m&g first half external asset management net inflows of £7.2 billion

* m&g and prudential uk & europe to be combined to create a leading savings and investments provider

* 2017 first interim dividend of 14.50 pence per share, up 12 per cent

* Combining m&g and prudential uk & europe will allow us to better leverage our considerable scale and capabilities