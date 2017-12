Dec 6 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc:

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES EARLY PARTICIPATION RESULTS AND EARLY SETTLEMENT ELECTION OF ITS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING NOTES FOR NEW NOTES

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC - EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 12:00 MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF DECEMBER 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: