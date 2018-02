Feb 7 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc:

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.69

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.61

* Q4 NET INCOME INCLUDED A BENEFIT OF $2.871 BILLION OR $6.64 PER COMMON SHARE AS A RESULT OF TAX ACT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO $1.394 TRILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $1.264 TRILLION A YEAR EARLIER​