19 days ago
#Bonds News
July 18, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Prudential Financial says on July 17 entered along with unit into $4 bln five year credit agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc

* Prudential Financial Inc - on July 17, co along with its subsidiary entered into $4 billion five year credit agreement - SEC filing

* Prudential Financial Inc - five year credit facility amends and restates company's previously-existing $4 billion five year credit facility

* Prudential Financial Inc - there are currently no amounts outstanding under five year credit facility or previously-existing credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2vzdrLl) Further company coverage:

