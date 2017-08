BRIEF-Prudential names John Foley as CEO of combined UK business

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc:

* TO COMBINE ITS ASSET MANAGER, M&G, AND PRUDENTIAL UK & EUROPE (PRUDENTIAL UK&E) TO FORM M&G PRUDENTIAL

* JOHN FOLEY, CURRENTLY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF PRUDENTIAL UK&E, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF M&G PRUDENTIAL AND REMAINS A MEMBER OF PRUDENTIAL PLC BOARD

* ANNE RICHARDS WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF M&G AND A MEMBER OF PRUDENTIAL PLC BOARD

* ANNE RICHARDS AND CLARE BOUSFIELD, CEO INSURANCE FOR PRUDENTIAL UK&E, WILL BECOME DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVES OF M&G PRUDENTIAL

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE £250 MILLION TOWARDS M&G PRUDENTIAL'S INVESTMENT, TO BENEFIT FROM COST SAVINGS OF £145 MILLION PER ANNUM BY 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)