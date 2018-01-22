FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-PSA says planning further meetings with UK union over Vauxhall issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Peugeot Sa:

* Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of the Groupe PSA, proposed to implement the principle of co-construction with the UNITE union, in order to define a roadmap to rebuild the industrial performance of the Vauxhall factories in the United Kingdom, in a reasonable manner

* Tavares emphasised that, among other stakeholders, the UNITE union’s support for this process is essential to rebuild the Vauxhall industrial footprint, to make it progress and to ensure its sustainability in the new context of the Groupe PSA.

* Further meetings are planned to quickly move this recovery plan for Vauxhall’s manufacturing sites to the highest level of performance, after years of degradation and in line with the PACE! recovery plan. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

