FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
October 13, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA

* Says intends to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port production facility by end of 2017 via voluntary separation programme

* PSA says Vauxhall must adjust production volumes at Ellesmere facility to current level of demand and improve its performance to protect its future

* PSA says is committed to Opel Astra plant at Ellesmere Port

* PSA says will be in position to consider future investments once has visibility on Britain’s future trading relationship with EU and once plant competitiveness has been addressed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.