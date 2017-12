Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ps&C Ltd:

* ‍SUCCESSFULLY RAISED $5.5 MILLION THROUGH A PLACEMENT OF 27.5 MILLION NEW FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT $0.20 PER SHARE.​

* ‍ AIMS TO RAISE ABOUT $1 MILLION AT $0.20 PER SHARE THROUGH NON-UNDERWRITTEN SHARE PURCHASE PLAN​