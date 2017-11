Nov 21 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :

* Says New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved deadline extension for filing PSE&G’s distribution base rate case proceeding

* Says filing of PSE&G’s distribution base rate case proceeding to now be based on 5 months actual data, 7 months forecasted data​

* Says New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved deadline extension to February 1, 2018​ at meeting on Nov 21 - SEC filing