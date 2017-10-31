BRIEF-PSEG reports 2017 third quarter results

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

* Pseg sees 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00

* Reports Q3 2017 net income of $395 million or $0.78 per share​

* Says ‍non-gaap operating earnings guidance for full year remains unchanged​

* Says PSEG ‍power continues to forecast output for 2017 of 49 - 50 twh​

* Says for PSEG power forecast of output for 2018 and 2019 remains unchanged from prior estimates​

* Reports ‍​qtrly operating revenues $2,263 million versus $2,450 million

* Q3 revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S