Dec 12 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :

* PSE&G SAYS LEARNED THAT ITS CUSTOMERS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A POTENTIAL DATA BREACH INVOLVING SYSTEMS OF TIO NETWORKS

* PSE&G - TIO NETWORKS NOTIFIED PSE&G THAT CUSTOMER INFORMATION FOR PSE&G‘S ABOUT 2.5 MILLION CUSTOMERS MAY HAVE BEEN EXPOSED FROM SUSPECTED BREACH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: