BRIEF-PSI H1 EBIT increased by 25 % to 5.7 mln euros

July 27 (Reuters) - PSI:

* H1 EBIT INCREASED BY 25 % TO 5.7 MILLION EUROS

* ‍INCREASED NEW ORDERS BY 11 % TO 111 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017 (30 JUNE 2016: 100 MILLION EUROS)​

* H1 GROUP SALES INCREASED PRIMARILY AS A CONSEQUENCE OF INDUSTRY BUSINESS BY 3 % TO 87.6 MILLION EUROS (30 JUNE 2016: 85.1 MILLION EUROS)

* H1 GROUP NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 26 % TO 3 MILLION EUROS (30 JUNE 2016: 2.4 MILLION EUROS)​

‍CONTINUES TO REMAIN OPTIMISTIC OF ACHIEVING A TARGET IN UPPER RANGE OF EBIT TARGET CORRIDOR OF 12 TO 15 MILLION EUROS FOR FY​