Feb 6 (Reuters) - PSI:

* DGAP-NEWS: PSI SOFTWARE AG: SHARE BUYBACK FOR THE EMPLOYEE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM

* SHARE BUYBACK WILL BEGIN ON 6 FEBRUARY 2018 AND WILL BE COMPLETED BY 30 APRIL 2018

* TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE (EXCLUDING INCIDENTAL COSTS) IS UP TO EUR 450,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)