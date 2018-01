Jan 4 (Reuters) - Psivida Corp:

* PSIVIDA GRANTED WAIVER BY THE FDA FOR NEW DRUG APPLICATION FILING FEE

* PSIVIDA CORP - ON TRACK TO FILE DURASERT NDA IN EARLY JANUARY

* PSIVIDA - FDA GRANTED BUSINESS WAIVER OF PDUFA FEE OF ABOUT $2.4 MILLION FOR NDA FOR CO‘S DURASERT 3 YEAR MICROINSERT FOR POSTERIOR SEGMENT UVEITIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: