Jan 8 (Reuters) - pSivida Corp:

* PSIVIDA SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR DURASERT™ THREE-YEAR TREATMENT FOR POSTERIOR SEGMENT UVEITIS TO THE U.S. FDA

* PSIVIDA CORP - ‍SUBMITTED NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR DURASERT THREE-YEAR TREATMENT FOR POSTERIOR SEGMENT UVEITIS​