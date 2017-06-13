FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Psivida's Durasert successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint in second phase 3 study
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 13, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Psivida's Durasert successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint in second phase 3 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Psivida Corp

* Psivida's Durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint in second phase 3 study

* Second phase 3 trial of Durasert three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis achieved trial's primary endpoint

* Durasert three-year insert demonstrated a significant reduction in recurrence of posterior segment uveitis through six months

* Remain on track to also file a new drug application (NDA) with FDA in calendar Q4 of 2017

* Continue to expect submission of European Market Authorization Application (MAA) by end of June for treatment for posterior segment uveitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.